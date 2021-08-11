Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dan Stevens needed to remove 'emotional baggage' when playing robot

By Celebretainment
Black Hills Pioneer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Stevens had to remove his "emotional baggage" when portraying a robot in 'I'm Your Man'. The 'Downton Abbey' star features in the rom-com as a robot called Tom who has been designed to have relationships with women and explained how he had to approach the role differently than to previous movies.

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Will Ferrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Metro#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Dan Stevens makes rare comment on career after Downton Abbey exit

Downton Abbey fans will know that Matthew Crawley's exit from the period drama eight years ago was one of the most shocking moments from the beloved show. Not only was the character's death dramatic, but actor Dan Stevens' decision to wave goodbye to Highclere Castle was eye-opening. Although the actor...
TV Showsfemalefirst.co.uk

Dan Stevens uncomfortable with early Twitter show scrutiny

Dan Stevens found it "a bit distressing" that so many people wrote about 'Downton Abbey' on Twitter because it meant there were so many people's opinions to contend with. Dan Stevens found it "a bit distressing" that so many people wrote about 'Downton Abbey' on Twitter. The 39-year-old actor -...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Henry Golding & More Join The Voice Cast

While Lucasfilm has had many celebrated animated shows in the past, it only feels like just right now—ever since the Disney Investors Day event where they announced 10 new projects—that Disney is really trying to turn their $4 billion investment into a bigger cultural juggernaut in the way Marvel is. That means a wave of new live-action shows, some movies getting back on their feet and exploring new ways to give “Star Wars” new life.
Movies/Film

‘Emily the Criminal’ Will Star Aubrey Plaza as Emily, a Criminal

Aubrey Plaza movies are never a bad thing, so let’s all get excited about Emily the Criminal, a film Plaza will produce and star in. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal will have Plaza playing a woman with heavy debts who gets involved in a credit card scam. The scam goes perfectly and she lives happily ever after. Oh, no, my mistake. Actually, things go wrong and there are “deadly consequences.”
MoviesVanity Fair

When Fandoms Stop Playing Nice

As midnight neared on Hollywood Boulevard, the fights broke out. Not real fights—lightsaber battles. It was May 18, 1999, and soon the doors of the Chinese Theatre would open for the first public screenings of the first Star Wars film in 16 years, The Phantom Menace. The premiere for 1977’s original Star Wars had taken place at this same theater, making it a sacred place for lifelong fans of George Lucas’s space saga. Many of the attendees had camped out on the street for weeks, which was the only way to guarantee access in the first-come-first-served era before advance ticket sales and assigned seats. I was on the scene to cover the opening night festivities for the Associated Press, and there really was a carnival aspect to it, like an intergalactic Mardi Gras.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

John Leguizamo Joins Anya Taylor-Joy & Ralph Fiennes In Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Tony Award winner John Leguizamo (Moulin Rouge, Critical Thinking) is in final talks to join Searchlight’s The Menu from producers Adam McKay and Betsy Koch. The film, directed by Mark Mylod, is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, centering on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu. Previously announced cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, who will portray one-half of the young couple; Ralph Fiennes, who stars as the chef; as well as Nicholas Hoult and Hong Chau in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Dane DeHaan Falls in Love With Every Character He Plays

Dane Dehaan as The Priest from Fleabag. Photograph by Christian Högstedt. For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Dane DeHaan is neither the religious nor spiritual type. “I’m...
MoviesBlack Hills Pioneer

Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas starring in Pet Sematary prequel

Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas have joined the 'Pet Sematary' prequel. The pair are the latest stars to sign up for the flick, an origin story to Stephen King's novel about a family who discover a disturbing graveyard in the woods behind their home. Samantha and Henry will star in...
MoviesFirst Showing

Michael Caine & Aubrey Plaza on a Book Tour in 'Best Sellers' Trailer

"You vanquished my fears - and for that, I am forever grateful." Screen Media Films has released the first official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Best Sellers, marking the feature directorial debut of Canadian actress Lina Roessler. This film first premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year (but did not screen online initially), and is also playing at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival and Melbourne Film Festival. When Lucy inherits her father's publishing house, and realizes it's in trouble, she discovers a cranky, retired author still owes them a book. So she convinces him to reluctantly embark on a final book tour to help them out. Michael Caine co-stars with Aubrey Plaza, and a cast including Cary Elwes, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong, and Veronica Ferres. This looks like some good indie fun, with two performances that seem to have some offbeat chemistry and charm. It also reminds me of The End of the Tour, one of my favorites.
MoviesBlack Hills Pioneer

Neill Blomkamp pours cold water on Alien film hopes

Neill Blomkamp doubts that his 'Alien' film will ever be released. The 41-year-old director had been planning a movie in the iconic sci-fi series with star Sigourney Weaver but plans fizzled out when original director Sir Ridley Scott returned to the franchise with his prequels 'Prometheus' and 'Alien: Covenant' which explored the origins of the deadly Xenomorph.
TV & Videoswhitewaterbanner.com

Seniors in the Park Present Emma on Aug. 24

Tuesday, August 24, 1 p.m. (Comedy/Drama/Romance) 2 hours, 4 minutes; Rated PG (2021) A requested film: Jane Austen’s beloved costume comedy: in 1800’s England, a well-meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. A star-studded adaptation: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Rupert Graves, Bill Nighy.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...

Comments / 0

Community Policy