A British man who previously denied killing a 21-year-old American woman in a home outside of London has told a court this week that he did indeed murder her in January. Adam Butt, 22, told the court in Colchester, England, that he killed Mary Wells, who according to the BBC was found dead of stab wounds to the neck and torso on Jan. 17. Butt, who lived in the town in Essex, was arrested and charged with murder but had initially denied that he’d killed Wells to the Chelmsford Crown Court.