Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection: Training camp edition

By Anthony Rizzuti
 8 days ago
The Carolina Panthers have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season. And you know what that means . . . Yes! More speculation!

So, off the heels of our previous 53-man projection back at OTAs, here is our latest forecast in the midst of the team’s training camp activities.

Quarterbacks (3)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Darnold, Will Grier, P.J. Walker

Not much of a shocker here. In fact, this group doesn’t differ from our OTA projection.

What has changed, however, is the battle behind Darnold. The pecking order on the depth chart release, which may have come as a surprise to many, has the third-year Grier ahead of Walker, who appeared in four games with one start in 2020. Is this redemption for former general manager Marty Hurney?

Running backs (4)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Reggie Bonnafon, Trenton Cannon

Perhaps the most intriguing part of the initial depth chart came courtesy of one of the most intriguing players for Carolina this summer, Trenton Cannon. Despite playing his three career years exclusively as a back, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder was listed as a wideout on Tuesday.

This is not exactly a shocker, as much of Cannon’s work thus far in practices has come as a receiver. Either way, offensive coordinator Joe Brady is seeing a little something special (or at least different) in what could be a sneaky multi-use weapon.

Wide receivers (7)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., David Moore, Shi Smith, Brandon Zylstra, Omar Bayless

Our last edition featured six wide receivers. But one man has stood out well enough to make head coach Matt Rhule and his staff rethink his configuration here.

That man is Omar Bayless, who missed the entirety of last season due to a knee injury. The 2019 undrafted free agent hasn’t missed much this time around, however, opening plenty of eyes as a potential slot option.

Tight ends (3)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Arnold, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble

According to the team, we have a pair of starting tight ends in Arnold and Thomas. Apparently, Arnold will man the left and Thomas will man the right.

Motivational tactics (or trivialities) aside, those two fellas and the rookie third-round pick in Tremble are still on track to make up for the tight-end trio.

Offensive line (9)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

T: Cameron Erving, Taylor Moton, Trent Scott, Brady Christensen

G: Pat Elflein, John Miller, Dennis Daley, Deonte Brown

C: Matt Paradis

Since the receivers picked up an extra body, the offense will be looking to cut the fat elsewhere. In this case, that’s tackle Greg Little.

Despite coming into camp lighter and with a more focused mindset, the project that has become of the 2019 second-round pick may be nearing its end. An investment of the prior regime, Little has yet to stick and was listed even behind Scott as the backup to Erving at left tackle.

Defensive linemen (9)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

DE: Brian Burns, Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes, Christian Miller

DT: Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy, Daviyon Nixon

We have a bit of a switch-a-roo here.

Instead of being listed as a linebacker, Miller files in as the third man on the left side behind Burns and Haynes. Regardless of designations, however, the versatility the 2019 fourth-rounder possesses gels nicely with what defensive coordinator Phil Snow wants in his personnel.

So, who is Miller switching with . . . ?

Linebackers (5)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Haason Reddick, Shaq Thompson, Denzel Perryman, Jermaine Carter Jr., Frankie Luvu

That’ll be with free-agent addition Haason Reddick, who was slated as the starting right outside linebacker on the depth chart. Like Miller, Reddick can be utilized at a number of spots and can get to opposing quarterbacks from the dirt or standing up from the middle.

Carter Jr. is particularly of note for this group, as he continues to be a steady presence for the defense amidst the absence of the injured Perryman.

Defensive backs (10)

Alex Hicks/Spartanburg Herald-Journal

CB: Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor, Troy Pride Jr.

S: Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson

The cornerback position is so competitive right now, we could have a battle to the finish-line between Pride Jr. and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III. And who thought we’d be saying that about the Panthers’ corners?

Despite some hiccups from Pride Jr. this summer, the 2020 fourth-rounder could have some extra rope given the greater investment as opposed to Thomas-Oliver, who was drafted three rounds later. Both, however, could still be sharing a room come Week 1, as the void to be left by Bouye’s ongoing suspension will need to be filled for the team’s first two games.

Specialists (3)

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

K: Joey Slye

P: Joseph Charlton

LS: J.J. Jansen

Jansen, the longest-tenured Panther, currently has the edge over rookie sixth-round pick Thomas Fletcher. The 13th-year veteran has been working with the starters on special teams and has been listed as the No. 1 long snapper on the depth chart.

