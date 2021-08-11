The Blues appear to be stuck with Vladimir Tarasenko
If you’ve noticed that it seems quiet on the Blues’ front, you’re not alone. If you’re curious as to why they’ve been so quiet, feel free to check out CapFriendly. That’s not a lot of cap space, and the Blues have two moves to consider. The first one is, of course, getting restricted free agent Robert Thomas under contract. The second, since it’s been discussed how much both parties would like it, is getting unrestricted free agent Tyler Bozak signed.www.stlouisgametime.com
Comments / 1