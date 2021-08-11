Cancel
The Blues appear to be stuck with Vladimir Tarasenko

By hildymac
stlouisgametime.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve noticed that it seems quiet on the Blues’ front, you’re not alone. If you’re curious as to why they’ve been so quiet, feel free to check out CapFriendly. That’s not a lot of cap space, and the Blues have two moves to consider. The first one is, of course, getting restricted free agent Robert Thomas under contract. The second, since it’s been discussed how much both parties would like it, is getting unrestricted free agent Tyler Bozak signed.

Tyler Bozak
Doug Armstrong
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
#The Blues#Capfriendly
St. Louis Blues
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Trade Rumors August 9

The Devils, Rangers & Islanders are in the running for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. – The Fourth Period. Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the most interesting players on the trade market, considered a high risk, high-reward player. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Tarasenko was one of the best players in the league, putting up 30+ goals and 60+ points in each season. But since then, Tarasenko has dealt with injuries, causing him to miss the majority of the last two seasons. If Tarasenko can stay healthy and return back to his prime form, it would be a steal for the team that gets him but if he continues to have injury problems, it will be a major letdown. The three teams that have expressed the most interest in Tarasenko are the Devils, Rangers and Islanders: The Devils are trying to add another sniper next to Jack Hughes, the Islanders are attempting to add some more star power to the offense, and the Rangers want to replace Pavel Buchnevich by getting Tarasenko.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Talking Tarasenko and the chance he remains a Blue

I sat down to put together a post this afternoon, a bit unsure of what I wanted to write about. In truth, the last topic I really wanted to revisit was the Vladimir Tarasenko trade saga. We have all read countless material on the subject and are ready for this nonsense to come to an end. The crazy thing is that it has not. For some insane reason, the Blues have failed to trade Tarasenko elsewhere, prolonging the wonder if he will actually remain in St. Louis for at least the start of next season.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: 5 Winger Trade Options Not Named Vladimir Tarasenko

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) smiles during a NHL workout at Centene Community Ice Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports. The New Jersey Devils are going hunting for winger options, and they are big-game hunting at that. The prevailing thought is they are one of the front runners for Vladimir Tarasenko. The St. Louis Blues winger wants out of his only NHL home, and the Blues sound willing to make it happen. However, willing is a relative term. The Blues reportedly have a high price on Tarasenko. It might be in the Devils’ best interest to look elsewhere.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Blues top six looks solid (even without Tarasenko)

To this point, the Blues have had a relatively quiet offseason, especially when you only consider the additions. Still, the two players Doug Armstrong has added to the ranks (Brandon Saad & Pavel Buchnevich) should provide substantial impact. As we've discussed on countless occasions, a major question mark remains with...
NHLYardbarker

Hurricanes Linked to Tarasenko in Trade Talks

Sara Civian of The Athletic (subscription required) is noting that the Carolina Hurricanes are actively looking to bolster their secondary scoring and that there’s a chance they’ll be hoping to make a trade for offensive help prior to the start of the 2021-22 NHL season. One name that could be on their radar is Vladimir Tarasenko out of the St. Louis Blues organization.
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

What's the future hold for Parayko, Perron and, of course, Tarasenko?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Q: When will there be resolution to the Vladimir Tarasenko issue? Before, during, or after this season?. A: The Blues would like to have the matter settled before the season begins, for obvious reasons. Some of it may depend...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Rangers And Sabres.

It's been a quiet week over the NHL landscape but there might be a biggie brewing. While most of the blockbuster trades are in the books, we might have the biggest one yet ahead. Buffalo Sabres disgruntled captain Jack Eichel has yet to find a new home, but he could...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The St. Louis Cardinals made it known since last winter that they planned on making the postseason. If they don’t, these three players won’t return to the team. The St. Louis Cardinals showed their hands this offseason that they were going all-in on making the postseason. That was evident after they re-signed Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, in addition to pulling off the blockbuster trade for Nolan Arenado. They looked to be the favorites to win the NL Central on paper.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers reportedly hire Ryan Martin as assistant GM

The New York Rangers have added to the front office, hiring Ryan Martin as assistant general manager, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post. Martin will also serve as general manager of the Hartford Wolf Pack, the role previously held by Chris Drury before he was promoted in the Rangers organization.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Adin Hill, Victor Mete, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ottawa Senators News

San Jose Sharks: The San Jose Sharks have signed previously arbitration-eligible goaltender Adin Hill to a two-year contract with a $2.175 million AAV. The Sharks now have $2.61 million in projected cap space with 23 players under contract. Hill expects to be the starting goaltender in San Jose this upcoming season.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Adam Pelech Contract Opens Door For Tarasenko Trade

The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Adam Pelech to an eight-year, $5.75 million AAV contract, putting an end to questions of salary arbitration. This is a huge steal for the Islanders. Matt O’Leary wrote more about why here, but Pelech is one of the best defensive defensemen in the entire league, and locking him up longterm for less than $6 million per season is incredible.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Tarasenko, Promotion, Yegor Re-signs and By The Numbers

On Tarasenko: Rumors galore! Let the best Metropolitan team win this trade with St. Louis….at the right price. If I were Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald, I would not mortgage the Devils future nor would I allow other rival teams to get Tarasenko that easily by driving up the price. The Devils are in the best position here. They have the leverage and would expect Martin Brodeur to be advising behind the scenes.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Tatar Signing in NJ as Field Narrows for Tarasenko; Thur's Buzz

Hearing the Tatar will likely be signing to the devils today for around $4M per…2-3 years…Might be done by the time I submit this post. This drops the Devils out of the Tarasenko sweeps and it appears that the Rangers are in no hurry for Tarasenko either…That leaves only NJ, but a waiting game between Lou and Armstrong could…well…it could be a while…
NHLNHL

Best defenseman for 2021-22 season debated by NHL.com writers

Young defensemen are taking over the National Hockey League. Adam Fox of the New York Rangers, who is entering his third NHL season, won the Norris Trophy last season, voted as the best defenseman in the NHL. Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, who also is entering his third season, won the Calder Trophy in 2019-20, voted as NHL rookie of the year. Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks finished tied for 10th among NHL defensemen in scoring with 41 points (three goals, 38 assists) in 56 games last season after leading all rookies in scoring in 2019-20 with 53 points (eight goals, 45 assists) in 68 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Logs another quality start

Gutierrez (7-3) allowed one run on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings to get the win Saturday against the Pirates. That's now five quality starts in the last six outings for Gutierrez, who held the Pirates to a Bryan Reynolds run-scoring triple in the third inning to earn his third straight win. The 25-year-old Gutierrez has done a better job of limiting traffic on the bases in recent starts, but his 4.39 ERA and 1.34 ERA -- not to mention peripherals like his 5.68 xFIP -- suggest he's still more of a matchup-dependent option for the time being. His next start is tentatively scheduled for next week at Atlanta.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Reaches 35-homer plateau

Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Red Sox. Guerrero continues to destroy opposing pitchers and reached the 35-homer plateau in style, blasting a two-run shot in the fifth inning off Garrett Richards in the fight inning. The star first baseman ended a six-game homer drought with his blast and continues to deliver value as one of the game's elite offensive threats this year.
MLBOCRegister

Shohei Ohtani pitches Angels to victory over Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani continued cruising toward a likely MVP award with a matchup against the player chasing him. Ohtani pitched six innings and doubled in the Angels’ 6-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Thursday night. In the head-to-head matchups, Guerrero came out ahead....
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: An odd struggle for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this season

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of game two of a doubleheader at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 10, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

