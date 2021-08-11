Cancel
Bronx, NY

Local clothing shop offers latest trends for back to school

By News 12 Staff
" With the new school year right around the corner, parents are gearing up to take on one of the biggest tasks of the year - back to school shopping. It can be a stressful time for parents, but News 12 has you covered with the latest fashion trends from local Bronx shop Kids World, located in the heart of the borough's shopping district on Fordham Road. The shop's manager, Haram Santos, tells us that they are gearing up for the busy back-to-school season over the next few weeks and have stocked all three floors of the store with the latest fashions. "All colors, we got everything, we got the sweaters, we got pants, we got shoes, we got backpacks, we got everything here," Santos says. He says Disney and JoJo styles, Space Jam, Nike, and Adidas are some of the popular items flying off the shelves, with glittery and sporty styles on the trend. The store is busier than ever since nobody was shopping for school last summer, he says, and they are offering great deals for families since many are struggling with work due to the pandemic. Kids World is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The shop also has a location in East New York called Young World. "

