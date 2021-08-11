2021 CBJ Top 25 Under 25: Samuel Knazko is a rising Slovak star

Highest placement: 13th (1 vote) Most common placement: 21st (8 votes) Acquired: Drafted by the Blue Jackets in Round 3 (69th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. For being such a young player, Stanislav Svozil has already proven he’s full of talent on an international stage - he’s been in the Czech Extraliga since he was 16, which makes him the youngest player EVER to play in that league. His scouting reports laud his intelligence of the game, his skating skill, and his impeccable timing on defense - essentially, he reads as if he’s already separated himself from the pack as far as being someone who is capable of performing on the NHL stage. He played 30 regular season games and 8 playoff games for HC Kometo Brno in Czech this past 2020-21 season, with a total of 3 points. He also played another 20 games for the Czech national team, with a total of 8 points. If the Jackets can turn his intelligence and awareness into a mechanism for creating offensive plays, he’ll be a true danger on the ice.