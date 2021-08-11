Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

2021 CBJ Top 25 Under 25: Samuel Knazko is a rising Slovak star

By JKinCLE
jacketscannon.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to everyone who voted for this year’s Top 25 Under 25 ranking. We had 102 submissions from Columbus Blue Jackets fans. We’ll be counting down the 25 highest voted players over the next five weeks. Up next: Samuel Knazko. #23: Samuel Knazko. Voting. 23rd out of 38 eligible players.

www.jacketscannon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikko Koivu
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
Person
Mikko Rantanen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovak#Cbj#Nhl Team#Nhl Draft#The Blue Jackets#Nhl Entry Draft#Tps#Saku#Dobberprospects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Hockeypensionplanpuppets.com

2021 Top 25 Under 25 Eligibility List

It’s August, hockey fans, and that means one thing! Okay, this year, it also means the Women’s World Championship is coming up soon, but it means it’s time for the Top 25 Under 25. Last year was a confusing and strange offseason, split into two parts, and we compensated with...
NHLNBC4 Columbus

CBJ sign defensemen Andrew Peeke through 2023

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Blue Jackets signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a two-year, $1.575 million contract through the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, according to a news release. “Andrew is a smart, mobile defenseman, who has the ability to join the rush and make plays in all three zones,”...
NHLchatsports.com

Top 25 Under 25: Missed the cut

The esteemed Hockey Wilderness Top 25 Under 25 is back and we’re going to be going over every single young(ish) player with a fine-toothed comb. Determining their rank over other young(ish) players might be a large task to have in the middle of this active offseason for our favorite hockey club, but it’s something we just have to do.
NHLPensBurgh

Pensburgh Top 25 Under 25: #23- Will Reilly

Welcome to our 2021 countdown of the top young players in the Pittsburgh organization that are under the age of 25. Catch up with these links:. In the lead up to this point of his career, Will Reilly was probably most notable for his draft position. What’s so special about being picked 217th back in 2017? There was no pick 218, granting the “Mr. Irrelevant” tag that Reilly will carry for the rest of his playing days (but hey, it worked out pretty OK for 2005 Mr. Irrelevant, Patric Hornqvist).
NHLchatsports.com

Sabres Top-25 Under 25: Voting

It’s that time once again: time for our annual top-25 under 25 rankings for the Buffalo Sabres. First up, of course, we have to vote! A combination of fan & Die by the Blade staff rankings will formulate the final list, which will be composed of players & prospects who are under the age of 25 as of September 1, 2021.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

2021 Top 25 Under 25: The Unranked

The official voting has closed for the 2021 Top 25 Under 25, and as everyone who has had a go at the Community Vote knows, this year is a challenge at the bottom of the list. There’s always more and more guessing involved once you get away from the players with substantial records in pro hockey, but this year seems particularly difficult with a large number of players in consideration who would not have been close two or three years ago. The Maple Leafs prospect pool has changed, and the gap between NHLer of note, or a player who could become that, at the top and everyone else comes earlier this year.
NHLjacketscannon.com

2021 CBJ Top 25 Under 25: Stanislav Svozil, an exciting Czech talent to add depth to Blue Line

Highest placement: 13th (1 vote) Most common placement: 21st (8 votes) Acquired: Drafted by the Blue Jackets in Round 3 (69th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. For being such a young player, Stanislav Svozil has already proven he’s full of talent on an international stage - he’s been in the Czech Extraliga since he was 16, which makes him the youngest player EVER to play in that league. His scouting reports laud his intelligence of the game, his skating skill, and his impeccable timing on defense - essentially, he reads as if he’s already separated himself from the pack as far as being someone who is capable of performing on the NHL stage. He played 30 regular season games and 8 playoff games for HC Kometo Brno in Czech this past 2020-21 season, with a total of 3 points. He also played another 20 games for the Czech national team, with a total of 8 points. If the Jackets can turn his intelligence and awareness into a mechanism for creating offensive plays, he’ll be a true danger on the ice.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

2021 Top 25 Under 25: Honourable Mentions

Out of the 45 eligible players for the 2021 Top 25 Under 25, the voters left 13 unranked entirely, and that leaves seven as honourable mentions — players who got at least one vote from someone, but ranked below 25th place overall. There’s a lot of familiar faces in this group and that means that with very few players joining the list via the draft, and four players ranked last time leaving the list, some of these familiar faces did not rise up in the ranks.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

CBJ SIGN A TRIO OF PLAYERS

The Columbus Blue Jackets made some buzz this morning with the additions of two players to new contracts. The first is the addition of winger Zac Rinaldo to a one year, league minimum contract. The cap hit is $750K. The former Philadelphia Flyers’ draft pick has become a journeyman around the league. Rinaldo has suited up for Boston; Arizona; Nashville; and Calgary in his tenure. The enforcer has played with Domi in Arizona, and Voracek in Philadelphia. My full expectation is for him to be a fourth line center or winger, to have grit on the roster to duel with the aggressive players moving into the Metropolitan Division throughout the summer.
NHLjacketscannon.com

The Cannon Cast Episode 130: New CBJ signees, Top 25 Under 25

More news over the last week as the Columbus Blue Jackets came to terms on a couple deals. Forward Zac Rinaldo is in the fold for upcoming season on a one-year deal (750,000 AAV). The Jackets also inked a three-year entry-level deal for Stanislav Svozil $2,775,000 (925,000) AAV. Svozil was drafted with the 69th (nice) pick in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.
NHLjacketscannon.com

2021 CBJ Top 25 Under 25: Could Trey Fix-Wolansky be the next Cam Atkinson?

Thanks to everyone who voted for this year’s Top 25 Under 25 ranking. We had 102 submissions from Columbus Blue Jackets fans. We’ll be counting down the 25 highest voted players over the next five weeks. Up next: Trey Fix-Wolansky. #18: Trey Fix-Wolansky. Voting. 18th out of 38 eligible players.
NHLjacketscannon.com

Q&A with Broad Street Hockey: Answers to questions we have about Jakub Voráček

I don’t think many of us could have foreseen the trade of Cam Atkinson for Jakub Voráček when the deal went down between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers on July 24 during the NHL Draft. Nearly a month since then, and with training camp a month away, we wanted to learn more about the trade reaction and so much more as Voráček is set to embark on his reunion in Columbus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy