Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Method Man brings cannabis line to Colorado just in time for Wu-Tang’s Red Rocks show

By Tiney Ricciardi
Denver Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Method Man is debuting a line of cannabis flower in Colorado just as he is making a trip to the Rocky Mountains for a string of concerts. Method Man partnered with Boulder-based Vera Cultivation to grow three strains — Sweet Grease, Free MAC and Orange Cookie Kush — under the artist’s TICAL brand, which locals can buy starting Friday. That’s the same day Wu-Tang Clan hits Red Rocks Amphitheatre backed by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, with support from Outkast rapper Big Boi.

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Method Man
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Big Boi
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rocks#Colorado Symphony#Vera Cultivation#Free Mac#Orange Cookie Kush#Tical#Outkast#Willie S Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Morrison, COPosted by
Rolling Stone

See Wu-Tang Clan Perform With Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Show

The Wu-Tang Clan staged their first concert in over a year Friday at Morrison, Colorado’s scenic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a gig that featured the rap collective backed by the Colorado Symphony. The Denver orchestra took a break from its usual schedule of Mozart and film scores to form an unlikely pairing with the Wu-Tang Clan, accompanying the RZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and company on tracks like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck” (via Stereogum). The Colorado Symphony also had a front row seat for performances of “Method Man” and “Shimmy Shimmy Ya,” the latter featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son Young Dirty Bastard. Wu-Tang Clan are also scheduled to perform a non-symphonic show at Denver’s Mission Ballroom on Saturday. Ahead of the Colorado gigs, Method Man announced he was pairing with a Boulder-based cannabis company for his own strains of marijuana named after his Tical LP. As for the Colorado Symphony, they’ll next perform alongside Brandi Carlile at a pair of Red Rocks shows scheduled for September 11th and 12th.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s International Church of Cannabis is a ‘Trip’

Obviously, there are plenty of churches in Colorado but one is so unique that it stands out above the rest. The church is called the International Church of Cannabis. The church, located at 400 South Logan Street in Denver, has been around since 2017 when it took over the building of an old Lutheran church that was built in the early 1900s but hadn't seen much action in recent years.
Musicwsgw.com

Red Rocks: Nature’s perfect music stage

It’s 7 a.m., and on the outskirts of Denver, one of America’s most iconic music venues is already abuzz. “Circle your arms up, star pose, look up, exhale hands to the heart, squat sit low, one more, then we pause …”. This is Red Rocks, an amphitheatre formed by nature,...
PoliticsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Visiting Colorado’s Amazing Red Rocks Amphitheatre After Reopening

I had a chance to take in a show this last weekend (August 8, 2021) at Red Rocks, and let me tell you, it's business as usual. Ask any major concert act, and they'll all tell you the exact same thing - Red Rocks is one of their favorite, if not absolute favorite, venues in the world. Tim McGraw went on the record with that statement, as have many others.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Robb Report

A Texas Oil Heiress’s 146-Acre Wyoming Ranch Just Hit the Market for for $45 Million

A sprawling Wyoming ranch long owned by late Texas oil heiress, horse breeder, philanthropist and prolific art patron Anne Windfohr Marion has hit the market. Nestled into the base of the Grand Teton mountains, just north of downtown Jackson, the entire spread is asking a substantial $45 million, though the property’s four contiguous parcels are also for sale in smaller two-parcel blocks—the larger one at $27.5 million and the other at $23 million. Marion purchased the 8,000-square-foot French country-style main house on the site for nearly $5 million from novelist Warren Adler—whose “The War of the Roses” and “Random” Hearts” were...
outtherecolorado.com

ALERT: 1,000s of tarantulas soon to start crawling through Colorado

A tarantula rising is about to happen in Colorado, sure to shock unwitting campers in some parts of the state. Each year, 1,000s of male tarantulas start marching around the southern part of Colorado from late August through October. The first tarantulas to appear show up in southeastern Colorado around the end of August, roaming throughout the month of September. A second, southwestern wave appears a bit later, peaking in October. These tarantulas will roam around looking for a mate and after mating, they'll die – typically at the hands of their mate or due to cold weather.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

Cars Keep Falling Off of a Colorado Drive-Thru

A Colorado Springs fast food restaurant is quickly gaining popularity and not for its food, but its terrible drive-thru. Now, it could be an equal mix of bad drivers and the poor layout of the drive-thru that has quickly gained this place its infamy. Captain D's Seafood Kitchen located at...
Colorado StateGazette

Texas restaurant chain plans to light a fire under Colorado Springs diners

Another familiar Texas restaurant chain is firing up expansion plans in the Pikes Peak region. Austin-based Torchy's Tacos will open its first Colorado Springs restaurant in mid-October in the InterQuest Marketplace shopping center, northeast of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway on the city's north side. Torchy's, which coined its "damn...
Oregon Statethesource.com

Wu Tang Affiliates 12 O’Clock And Murdock Shot And Killed In Oregon

According to several confirmed reports, two Brooklyn Zu rappers and cousins of late Wu Tang Clan founder Ol Dirty Bastard were shot and killed in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday. Odion Turner aka 12 O’Clock and David “Divine” Turner aka Murdock, two members of ODB’s extension group Brooklyn Zu, were killed in a shootout in Portland, where three others were shot, but the Brooklyn Zu rappers were the only ones who were fatally shot.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Hundreds of elk soon to swarm mountain town in Colorado

Mark your calendars – one of the most stunning natural phenomena that occurs in Colorado is roughly one month away. Each fall, hundreds of elk descend on Estes Park – a mountain town outside of Rocky Mountain National Park. Their arrival coincides with their rut season, a time of the...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Look How Low the Water Level Is At Colorado’s Blue Mesa Reservoir

Everybody knows about the extreme drought conditions in western Colorado, but seeing it in pictures is eye-opening. Western Colorado is home to the state's largest body of water - Blue Mesa Reservoir - located between Montrose and Gunnison. The massive lake that spans 20 miles and boasts 96 miles of shoreline is a huge attraction for fishing and boating enthusiasts, but recreational usage of the water is being impacted by the drought. The low water level is evident when you see the shoreline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy