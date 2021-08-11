Method Man brings cannabis line to Colorado just in time for Wu-Tang’s Red Rocks show

The Wu-Tang Clan staged their first concert in over a year Friday at Morrison, Colorado’s scenic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a gig that featured the rap collective backed by the Colorado Symphony. The Denver orchestra took a break from its usual schedule of Mozart and film scores to form an unlikely pairing with the Wu-Tang Clan, accompanying the RZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and company on tracks like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck” (via Stereogum). The Colorado Symphony also had a front row seat for performances of “Method Man” and “Shimmy Shimmy Ya,” the latter featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son Young Dirty Bastard. Wu-Tang Clan are also scheduled to perform a non-symphonic show at Denver’s Mission Ballroom on Saturday. Ahead of the Colorado gigs, Method Man announced he was pairing with a Boulder-based cannabis company for his own strains of marijuana named after his Tical LP. As for the Colorado Symphony, they’ll next perform alongside Brandi Carlile at a pair of Red Rocks shows scheduled for September 11th and 12th.