Although for the current generation Robert De Niro no longer has the same weight that he knew to have a little more than twenty years ago, the protagonist of Taxi Driver will go down in history as one of the most relevant in history. In his repertoire there are titles of the stature of The Deer Hunter O Good boys, and two statuettes awarded by The academy: one for Best Supporting Actor, for what was done in The Godfather: Part II, and another for its central role in wild bull.