A video gaining traction on TikTok this week shows an enraged mom confronting a man she allegedly caught spying on her teen daughter in a changing room. The video, which is originally from 2018 and racked up over 14 million views on Facebook at the time, was captured by Salt Lake City mother Doris Stiles-Scrown who reportedly chased the man down into the parking lot. According to NBC-affiliate KSL-TV, the man—later identified as a 36-year-old named Jorge Luis Leon-Alfaro—was charged in August 2018 with two counts of voyeurism, one a third-degree felony, and the other a class A misdemeanor.