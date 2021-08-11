Former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson wants his Syracuse hurdle immortalized as a statue

Lamar Jackson’s list of accomplishments is remarkably long for a 24-year-old: The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, now the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, has been hailed as one of the most thrilling offensive players in the game, having been named the National Football League’s Most Valuable Player in his first full season as a starter. Lightning fast and elusive, with a rocket launcher for an arm, he is not only a joy to watch on the field, but for many young people in Baltimore, he’s a role model, having overcome his father’s death at a young age and growing up in economically depressed Pompano Beach, Florida. When the Ravens conducted a poll in 2020 asking fans to name the team’s greatest players of all time, Lamar Jackson — with all of two NFL seasons under his belt at that point — beat out Joe Flacco, the 2012 Super Bowl MVP with 11 seasons on the team, as the top quarterback vote-getter.