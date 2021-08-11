Lewis Brinson is not a 1-pitch pony anymore
It’d be premature to take victory laps about any baseball decision on August 11, especially in the case of Lewis Brinson. For much of the first half of the 2021 season, he was blocked on the Marlins depth chart by veteran outfielders. When given opportunities to play on a semi-regular basis, he squandered them. Brinson entered the All-Star break with a .221/.232/.353 slash line and a 59 wRC+, almost identical to his terrible career norms.www.fishstripes.com
Comments / 0