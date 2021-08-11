Lewis Brinson is not a 1-pitch pony anymore

Brinson went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and a run in Saturday's loss to the Rockies. The outfielder registered his second three-hit game of the campaign and now has three multi-hit efforts over his past six games. Brinson is batting .381 (8-for-21) over that stretch with seven RBI and five runs. The strong play has coincided with increased opportunity following the trade of Starling Marte and the continued absence of Jesus Sanchez (COVID-19). Brinson has now started eight straight games -- five in left field and three in center.