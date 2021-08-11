Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Immune-Based Therapy May Help Some Battling Advanced Colon Cancers

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofCKA_0bOJfEPq00

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Immunotherapy helped extend the lives of some patients with the most common type of advanced colon cancer, researchers report.

The new findings are important, they noted, because immunotherapy doesn't typically work against microsatellite stable (MSS) colon cancer. These patients have few treatment options once their disease no longer responds to chemotherapy.

This study included 95 patients with MSS colon cancer that had become resistant to chemo and had spread. They were treated with what is known as immune checkpoint inhibitor PD-1/PD-L1 targeted therapy. It helps the immune system recognize and attack cancerous cells.

"To our knowledge, this is the largest study to evaluate the impact of PD-1/PD-L1 targeting on patient response as stratified by site of metastatic disease," said researcher Dr. Marwan Fakih, co-director of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Program and director of clinical research at the City of Hope in California.

The median time of disease progression for patients whose cancer had not spread to the liver was four months, compared to one and a half months for those whose cancer had spread to the liver, the study found. (Median means half spread faster, half took longer.)

The study was published Aug. 9 in the journal JAMA Network Open.

"When we stratified the patients by the presence or absence of liver metastases, we noted that about 20% of patients without liver metastases had a major response to anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 therapy," Fakih said in a City of Hope news release. None of the patients whose cancer had spread to the liver had a positive response, he added.

"Patients without liver metastases could benefit from immunotherapy considerably more than patients with liver metastases," he added.

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer and leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MSS colon cancer accounts for 95% of colon cancers that spread.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on colon cancer.

SOURCE: City of Hope, news release, Aug. 9, 2021

Comments / 0

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Liver Cancer#Healthday News#Jama Network Open#Anti Pd L1#Mss#City Of Hope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. The same deadly disease took civil rights leader and Democratic Representative John Lewis and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. So what is pancreatic cancer—and why should you be worried about getting it yourself? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Cancerccenterdispatch.com

New clinical trial open for patients with a specific form of lung cancer

(BPT) - According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which makes up over 80% of lung cancers, is the single leading cause of cancer deaths in the world. NSCLC is typically diagnosed in patients over the age of 65. And according to the National Cancer Institute, non-small cell lung cancer is not as sensitive to treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy as other forms of cancer.
CancerMedicalXpress

Gene implicated in poor skin cancer therapy outcomes

Whole-genome sequencing analysis of cutaneous T-cell lymphomas has revealed that deletions of the gene PD1 were associated with worse prognoses, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Blood. Normally, PD1 codes for a receptor that acts as a check on T-cell activity to prevent over-activity and autoimmunity. Some...
Minnesota StateWest Central Tribune

Minnesota woman battles rare cancer with help from her community

CLOQUET, Minn. — When Kayla Gist, 38, talks about her one-in-a-million fight with cancer, she doesn't express fear, sadness, bitterness or anger. Instead, she says she's grateful — grateful for her family and her Cloquet, Minnesota, community. Since her diagnosis in June, Kayla and her family have received nearly $30,000...
CancerPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Pillar Biosciences Receives FDA for Lung and Colon Cancer Assay

NATICK – Pillar Biosciences, an innovative next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) company, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Premarket Approval (PMA) to its oncoReveal™ Dx Lung and Colon Cancer Assay, an NGS tissue-based companion diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of somatic mutations in DNA derived from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal (CRC) cancer tumors.
CancerMedscape News

25% of Patients With Cancer Lack Immunity Against Measles

Before the onslaught of COVID-19, researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle had another infectious disease worry: an "unprecedented" outbreak of measles. "In 2019, we saw the most measles cases in any year since the 1990s," said Sara Marquis, MPH, a clinical research coordinator at the center....
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This new drug combo may help treat pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer, which affects about 60,000 Americans every year, is one of the deadliest forms of cancer. After diagnosis, fewer than 10 percent of patients survive for five years. While some chemotherapies are initially effective, pancreatic tumors often become resistant to them. The disease has also proven difficult to treat...
Cancerbeckershospitalreview.com

Immunotherapy may offer benefit to some colorectal cancer patients, study finds

Checkpoint blockade immunotherapy may benefit patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer whose disease has not spread to the liver, according to research published Aug. 9 in JAMA Network Open. Prior to the finding, immunotherapy has been largely considered ineffective against microsatellite stable colorectal cancer — the most common type of...
CancerEurekAlert

Scientists discover how immune cells survive their battle with cancer

BOSTON – The body’s immune system can recognize and attack cancer cells, but when those are able to overcome this assault, malignant tumors develop in patients. New research led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) uncovers some of the key factors that are needed for survival of immune cells in the battle against cancer. The findings, published in Cell, point to potential therapeutic targets to tip the scales so that the immune system can effectively defeat aggressive cancers.
Cancergeneticliteracyproject.org

It may sound fantastical, but some forms of brain cancer may be treatable with magnets

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. I look at any therapeutic claims about magnets with a huge does of skepticism. Generally I assume it is a scam, or an overenthusiastic researcher, until proven otherwise. But I will look at plausible claims fairly. That is the background and attitude I had when I first saw this report, of a magnetic treatment for a serious brain tumor.
CancerNewswise

Increased Screening for Colon Cancer Saves Lives

I recently wrote expert commentary1 about colorectal cancer screening and follow-up after removal of polyps to note the publication of an excellent new article, “Colorectal Cancer Screening and Postpolypectomy Surveillance”2 published in Diseases of the Colon & Rectum, by Marina Affi Koprowski, M.D., and Kim Lu, M.D. This opportunity also allows me to write about colon cancer prevention for the Hackensack University Medical Center community (and for anyone else who is interested).
CancerScientist

Gut Fungi Hamper Radiation Therapy in Mice with Cancer

In recent years, researchers have discovered that bacteria in the gut are necessary for robust responses to chemotherapy and immunotherapy, but their effects on radiation therapy remained unknown. Now, research published in Cancer Cell on July 29 demonstrates that not only are gut bacteria vital to radiation’s ability to fight tumors, but fungi—less famous members of the gut microbiome—may act as additional key regulators of the antitumor immune response.
Cancerstudyfinds.org

Bacteria-based therapy uses body’s own immune system to target, kill cancer cells

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Viruses, bacteria, and even certain cancers can be tackled by the immune system, which is the body’s primary defense mechanism. However, some cancer cells are capable of disguising themselves to prevent being destroyed. Research conducted at the University of Missouri sheds light on a new method that may help the immune system recognize and kill cancer cells.
CancerEurekAlert

Tuning gold nanoclusters for targeted gastric cancer therapy

University of Jyväskylä - Jyväskylän yliopisto. Researchers from Nanoscience Center (NSC) at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland have recently proposed a potential drug delivery system based on gold nanoclusters for targeted gastric cancer therapy. The computational study serves as a predictive tool for the experimental stage and facilitates the decision-making process to determine which features of the nanosystem can be adapted to achieve the appropriate balance between the targeting ability and therapeutic effect. The research is the first paper published in ACS Nanoscience Au (open access).
CancerScience Daily

Increasing the immune system’s appetite for cancer protectors

A two-arm molecule can effectively deplete cancer-protecting cells inside tumors, allowing the immune system to fight off tumors without becoming overactive. The finding, published online in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new types of cancer immunotherapies. "By effectively removing these immune-suppressive cells inside tumors instead of in the whole...
Miami, FLMedscape News

Molecular 'Theranostics' Could Guide Treatment in Thyroid Cancer

A new joint statement by the American Thyroid Association (ATA), European Thyroid Association, and Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging tackles the rapidly evolving role of molecular markers in the diagnosis and treatment of thyroid cancer with radioactive iodine (RAI), supporting their increased implementation, particularly for risk stratification. The...
Stamford, CTRegister Citizen

Swim Across America raises funds for Stamford-based Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy

The goal was to raise $500,000 for Stamford-based Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy as swimmers took the dive into Long Island Sound. “This is the most amazing event,” said Nancy Carr of Old Greenwich, co-chair of the 15th annual Swim Across America-Fairfield County Open Water Swim. “It’s fun and joyous … just a community out there supporting each other.”
Decatur, ILnowdecatur.com

Decatur Memorial Hospital distributing colon cancer test kits

August 9, 2021 – Free colorectal cancer take-home screening kits will be available at a drive-thru from 8 to 10 am Friday, August 27, at the Cancer Care Center at Decatur Memorial Hospital. A short consent form is required to pick up the home screening kit. After completing the kit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy