Rock Hill-based 3D Systems Corp. easily beats estimates on earnings and revenue as company continues to build momentum

The stellar second-quarter earnings reported by major large-cap companies have alleviated concerns regarding an economic slowdown and inflation. Many companies reported rising sales and record profit margins despite increasing costs. So, we think shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), and Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP), which surpassed consensus EPS estimates in the last reported quarter, could be worth watching. Let's discuss.The second quarter of 2021 witnessed a significant jump in corporate earnings, offsetting concerns related to production and supply bottlenecks and decelerating economic growth. According to a survey conducted by the National Association of Business Economics (NABE), 66% of companies reported an increase in sales in the second quarter. In comparison, a mere 3% of companies reported lower sales on a sequential basis.