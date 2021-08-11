Cancel
Financial Reports

Rock Hill-based 3D Systems Corp. easily beats estimates on earnings and revenue as company continues to build momentum

By Collin Huguley
Charlotte Business Journal
 8 days ago
3D Systems reported adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, much better than analysts' expectations of 5 cents per share. Revenue came in at $162.6 million, well above the $143.3 million estimates.

