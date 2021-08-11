Is Charlie Blackmon’s power gone?

Baseball is a tough sport to play. We’re currently in an era of unprecedented power, velocity, and reliever usage, all things that are pushing the human body to the limit of its capabilities. The baseball landscape is filled with, on average, the best and quickest twitch athletes the sport has ever seen. Professional sports have always been a young man’s game, and baseball is no exception; it’s a badge of honor to be a veteran still producing at a good level, because you don’t get to be a veteran player without being a good player.