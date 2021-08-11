Cancel
Unite for Italy and Humanity 2.0 Sign Strategic Partnership to Build on Holy See Impact Initiatives (Vatican City)

charlottenews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot-for-profit philanthropic initiative facilitates donations for impact causes throughout the Italian community worldwide. ROME, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Unite for Italy, a not-for-profit philanthropic initiative, announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership with Humanity 2.0, a Non-Profit NGO (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing through technology and thought-leadership in collaboration with the Holy See (the Vatican). The partnership unites both organizations in support of Italian sustainable development projects and impact causes.

Comments / 0

