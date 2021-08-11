Timberline Provides Exploration and Corporate Updates

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has retained a drilling contractor for its Yergo, Argentina lithium project. The Company is working with the contractor in preparing site logistics for the Company's pending drilling program. Currently, the weather at the Project is typical for the end of the winter season with the salar holding much surface water. Drilling is anticipated to commence in October once the (drier) spring season has arrived, and permits have been granted.