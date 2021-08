New England scored twice under the guidance of Jones, both on field goals, but it was his accuracy and arm strength that dominated the post-game conversation. “Mac’s competing well. I’d say, really, all of our rookies are doing a good job,” Belichick said. “They’ve embraced the process, they know they have a lot to learn, a long way to go. They’ve worked hard, they’ve studied hard. They’re certainly not there yet, but they’ve gained a lot of ground from back when we started in the middle of May. Cam’s getting better, Mac’s getting better every day, they’re pushing each other. I think competition makes us all better. It’s been healthy and we’ll see how it goes.”