Do You Know How Well Your Car Drives Itself?
From the September 2021 issue of Car and Driver. You don't have to go deep down an internet rabbit hole to find evidence that humans will push boundaries. The relatively recent introduction of semi-autonomous technology in cars has led to all sorts of documented bad behavior, from folks putting water bottles on their steering wheel to drivers letting Jesus take the wheel as they climb into another seat. The former can trick a car into thinking a driver's hands are where they should be; the latter is wildly dangerous.www.caranddriver.com
Comments / 0