More than 60% of the world's Central Banks are now pursuing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Could this possibly challenge the autonomy of the US dollar?. From North and South America to Europe, Asia and Africa, central banks have begun researching, testing or implementing CBDCs. A recent report by CoinIdol, a world blockchain news outlet, found that at least 60% of the world's central banks are actively developing CBDCs, with China, the Bahamas, Brazil, South Korea, Switzerland, and several other countries well on their way to launching digital versions of their national currencies. Although the US Congress is still divided over a digital dollar, the Federal Department may have no choice but to join this movement.