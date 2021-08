Shared micromobility company Bird has unveiled a new consumer e-bike. This is the first time the company is selling private vehicles rather than relying on the shared model. It’s calling the bike the “Bird Bike,” which is the same name it’s using for the recently released shared e-bike the company launched in June. As with the shared model, the bike is designed in-house, but Bird did not identify the manufacturing partner. Limited quantities of the bike, in Stealth Black and Gravity Gray, are available starting Thursday for $2,299. Bird did not specify which markets it would deliver the initial order of the e-bike to, but it hopes to make the bike broadly available from U.S. retailers this fall.