The Marvels leak reveals 1 villain’s shocking return

Is The Flash villain revealed? Yes according to the folks over at The Direct. Yesterday the outlet ran an exclusive story claiming to know what villain Barry Allen will face in movie. As for accuracy, I’m not sure. The Direct‘s MO is pretty much to take any story from any other source and get it out there as quickly as possible, that’s how they’ve made their name so far. It has been few and far between when the outlet has run exclusives. Though, in my opinion, that’s a good sign. My guess is that the outlet would not run this unless they were confident, so I will assume this is legit information.