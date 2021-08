The need for new housing, especially affordable, in these high-opportunity neighborhoods is much more acute than the need for more commercial space. Through the vast majority of his two terms in office, the only neighborhood rezonings proposed by Mayor Bill de Blasio were in lower-income neighborhoods of New York home to a majority of people of color, like Inwood and East New York. Now, in the last year of his term and pushed by housing and integration advocates, the administration is finally moving to rezone SoHo and NoHo, majority-white and exceedingly wealthy neighborhoods—a rezoning that, if passed, would create much-needed new housing and begin to integrate our city, which by one measure is the second-most racially segregated major city in the nation.