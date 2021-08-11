Strategic Metals Announces Promising Geological and Analytical Results From Mint Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project, SW Yukon

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce the results from preliminary metallurgical testing on core samples collected from its 100%-owned Brabant-McKenzie Zn-Cu-Ag Deposit located in north-central Saskatchewan, Canada. The results indicate that a simple flotation test using a coarse grind with a rougher and scavenger circuit was able to upgrade the zinc grade from 9.13% to 27% with a 98% recovery. A further 4-stage cleaner flotation test resulted in a zinc concentrate of 50.2% with an 85.06% recovery. The recycling of cleaner tails is expected to result in an overall net zinc recovery of at least 90%. Precious metals were concentrated in the 4th stage cleaner tail material with a grade of 180 g/t silver and 1.13 g/t gold.