Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Declared Until Friday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 8 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Temperatures continue to rise in the region and the heat index is forecasted to reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit over the next few days.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa on Tuesday issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert to end Friday, August 13.

“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States.  The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality,” said Dr. Dzirasa. “Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions.  I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”

The heat index Wednesday is expected to reach over 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

Thunderstorms visited the area Monday and Tuesday, and they’re in the forecast for Wednesday too. Stay weather aware!

The Maryland Department of Health released a few tips on how to avoid any heat-related illnesses.

During the Code Red Extreme Heat season, the city’s health department recommends:

  • Drink plenty of water
  • Avoid alcohol and caffeine
  • Reduce outside activities
  • Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)
  • Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations
  • Check on older, sick, or frail people in your community who may need help in the heat.
  • Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time.
  • Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311 . Individuals having a heat-related medical emergency, or who are experiencing the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911 .

Remember to check on family and friends who may have a hard time coping with the high temperatures. Information on cooling centers can be found here: https://health.baltimorecity.gov/coderedinfo.

