Xenoblade Chronicles 3

By Just Lunning
Inverse
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, the (definitely not) Super Smash Bros. spin-off returns. Xenoblade Chronicles, the long-running RPG franchise that grew significantly after its one-time lead character, Shulk, was added to Super Smash Bros. is allegedly returning for another round. According to Fanbyte and actress Jenna Coleman, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is in the final stages of production. It will unite the disparate elements of the previously disconnected games.

