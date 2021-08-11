Cancel
Environment

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred 8AM 8/11/2021

 8 days ago

Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Flooding Rains, Large Hail, Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes And Snow Possible

DENVER(CBS)- On the weather map a vigorous cold front, upper level low and driving jet stream are pushing into the central Rockies. Credit (CBS) This storm system has already produced flooding rains for burn scars and other areas in western Colorado. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for that area of the state thru late tonight. Credit(CBS4) In addition to flooding potential, the storms that do develop Thursday have a chance of reaching severe levels which on the lower limits are 1 inch diameter hail and 60 mph winds at least. Also, in the yellow shaded area of the Severe Thunderstorm Outlook below, there is a chance for a few isolated tornadoes from the Front Range out over the north eastern plains. Credit(CBS4)   And if that is not enough, overnight Thursday night many mountain locations above 12,000 feet might receive a light dusting of snow with the colder temperatures in the 30s! Credit(CBS4)

