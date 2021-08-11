Global Event: Things that I Gleaned about Leadership from the 2020 Olympics!

Intelligent Awareness: Knowing Your Own Lane of Leadership!. As the whole wide world sat and watched the 2020 Olympics this year which is a global event that took place still amidst the pandemic of the Coronavirus there still was some amazing stuff to watch and behold throughout the games. As I even sat and watched the Olympic games it took me back to my running days both in High School and at the Collegiate level too. It utterly amazed me how young some of the athletes were and some older that were still in competition with the much younger athletes. There were some returning athletes and then there were other athletes who were appearing on the global event stage for the very first time that ran and held their composure like seasoned veteran athletes that had been on the global world stage before in their lives. I was so shocked about how so many athletes that were just débuting their talents for the very first time at a global event even when they did not have the normal support with fans and even their own families to cheer them on in person. My family and I just loved watching the Olympics when they come around every four and two years. Especially the Summer Olympics because we love watching the swimming, cycling, gymnastics, and Track and Field which is my personal favorite. Because I use to love competition and the challenge I had to go through to just mentally and physically prepare myself for an event. There were athletes there who had never been to the Olympics at all before who showed themselves to be just as capable as those who were seasoned veterans and then there were those who were seasoned veterans that had certain circumstances that took them back to when they first started out being on the global stage of the world. There were some pretty amazing things which took place at this global event that many of use should never forget or should not allow ourselves to not recall in the 2020 Olympics. It was some really good phenomenal stuff that we all especially us leaders no matter what our station is in life that we all could have gleaned from the 2020 Olympics as it dealt with leadership. Leadership opportunities abounded all throughout the Summer Olympics this year. Some honestly I never want to forget quite truthfully.