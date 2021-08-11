Climate Anxiety Is on the Rise. Here are 3 Ways to Calm Down

More people are realizing that climate change will affect them personally, not just people they don’t know who live far away (“Climate disasters mount; so, too, our anxiety,” Page A1, Aug. 2). The Yale Program on Climate Change Communication reveals 10 percent of Americans are dismissive of climate change, 54 percent are concerned or alarmed. Let’s not pivot from obliviousness (it won’t affect me) to helplessness (it feels like an individual has no agency.) Humankind is the one factor in the climate crisis that does have agency. We know the cause: uncontrolled dumping of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. We know the solution: rapidly reduce emissions, which is achievable with technologies and policies that exist today. New solutions are being developed daily. In just one day’s paper, we see “cool paving” to reduce heat islands (“Solutions to extreme heat can be found in our streets,” Opinion, Aug. 3) and a floating wetland in the Charles (“Floating wetland helps battle ‘dirty water stigma,’” Metro). The government can increase incentives to switch to nonpolluting technologies and establish disincentives (carbon pricing) that will reduce fossil fuel consumption. So, please, let’s drop the doom. Let’s approach climate realistically, as a huge challenge, but one that we can and must meet. Action is the antidote to despair.