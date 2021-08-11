Quick Hits: The Other Perspectives Edition

Mikael Hakkarainen, the player who was involved in a one-for-one trade from Chicago to Vegas for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, is not happy with how he's been treated and is considering returning home to Finland. Hakkarainen did an interview with Ilta Sanomat in his home country where he said he was shocked after being told of the trade. He said he was even more shocked when he learned Vegas didn't want him and he was only involved because Chicago had to move a contract in order to stay under the maximum number allowed.