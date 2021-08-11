Cancel
NHL

Quick Hits: The Other Perspectives Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
wingingitinmotown.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Red Wings sign Jakub Vrana to three-year deal that has lower cap hit than Anthony Mantha - RMNB. “I think size and skill is how you win, especially in the playoffs,” MacLellan said. “You can get bigger, but if you can’t play the game, I don’t think it contributes much to your lineup. I grew up watching the Atlanta Flames. I played a little bit in Calgary. They were big skilled teams. I think that’s the path to a championship, especially in the playoffs.”

