Quick Hits: The Other Perspectives Edition
Detroit Red Wings sign Jakub Vrana to three-year deal that has lower cap hit than Anthony Mantha - RMNB. “I think size and skill is how you win, especially in the playoffs,” MacLellan said. “You can get bigger, but if you can’t play the game, I don’t think it contributes much to your lineup. I grew up watching the Atlanta Flames. I played a little bit in Calgary. They were big skilled teams. I think that’s the path to a championship, especially in the playoffs.”www.wingingitinmotown.com
