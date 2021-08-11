Cancel
Melanie Martin – Health is Wealth

By Paul Ade
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe understand that you cannot always control what is outside of you. But, you surely can control what is within you. It is all about the mindset,’ suggests Melanie Martin. As someone who plays many roles – a mom-in-making, wife, dog mom, entrepreneur, small-town girl with big dreams and now…. a coach, Melanie has an inspiring journey. She runs a personal coaching business. She is into fitness coaching with a strong focus on mindset and nutrition. In a world full of Instagram filters and highlight reels, Melanie keeps it real! She is transparent in her own ways and means.

