As we’re opening our Thrive Global office in Dublin today I’ve been reading more about Ireland’s new code of conduct for businesses with the very-of-the-moment title, “Right to Disconnect.” While it’s not a law, it’s a set of guidelines and best practices issued by the country’s Workplace Relations Commission to “assist employers and employees in navigating an increasingly digital and changed working landscape which often involves remote and flexible working.” The new code has three essential provisions: the right of employees not to routinely work outside normal business hours, the right to not be penalized for not working outside those hours, and the duty of employees to respect their coworkers’ right to disconnect.