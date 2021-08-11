Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

When Feet Find Their ‘Soul’ — The Most Comfortable Men’s Flip Flops Are Here

By G A
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the RECLINER, the best flip flops for men, that make your feet feel fully blissed out! In this day and age of comfort and functionality and it’s all about catching your breath, being relaxed and finding your calm. And it’s so much easier to walk down this path in a pair of soul-comforting flip-flops rather than tight leather loafers. So, you must be wondering what flips flops have to do with yoga and relaxation? Well, read more, and find out …

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flip Flops#Soul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
Shoppingcarvemag.com

Win Foamlife flip flops!

FoamLife are a stylish and eco-conscious new flip flop brand fast becoming a summer essential for all surfers. We’re giving away 20 x pairs of their amazing flip flops to keep you looking fresh from beach to boardwalk. All you have to do for a chance to win a pair...
ApparelMarie Claire

The Types of Shoes We're Coveting

Your house shoes are begging for a break, so why not ring in the new season with a fresh set of footwear? From comfort-first clogs to high-style knee-high boots, these are the types of shoes to invest in now. A Combat Boot. Once a punk staple, the combat boot has...
Beauty & FashionBrit + Co

19 Free People Finds For A Free-Spirited Fall Wardrobe

Whether it's festival fashion or everyday wear you're looking for, Free People is THE place to find the latest trends with unique details. A recent peek at their new arrivals confirms this is still the case — in fact, it might be the only place you need to look for your wardrobe's standout pieces this fall. But because there are so many gorgeous pieces to choose from this season, we combed through the beloved boho retailer to find you the very best Free People picks for the end of summer and into fall.
AnimalsHenry County Daily Herald

Teeniest Baby Found in a Sink Decides That a Stuffed Bunny is His Mom | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Teeniest little baby found in a sink decides that a stuffed bunny is his mom — then he becomes a wild teenager! 🤗💗. To see more of these amazing rescues, check out Arctic Fox Daily on Instagram: http://thedo.do/arcticfoxdaily and Facebook: http://thedo.do/arctic_fox_daily. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
PetsNorwalk Hour

This PetFusion cuddle bed is perfect for my anxious senior dog

Working from home exclusively for the last 16 months has been great for my dog Tyrone and me. We get to walk together every morning, he cuddles next to me while I’m editing, and as soon as I’m done with work, it is time to play. As great as it has been, it has also heightened his anxious tendencies. This bed has helped him finally calm down.
Animalssportswar.com

I had a cat fight on my deck about 30 minutes ago.

Didn't see which cats were going at it. They had hauled cat butt by the time I got to the back door, but I did see tuffs of fur on the deck. There is nothing funny about a cat fight. Those guys go for blood.
PetsThe Guardian

A moment that changed me: meeting the rescue dog who comforted me through unfathomable loss

The first time I rescued an animal was almost 15 years ago, while I was on hiatus from my band, Garbage, in 2007. Shuffling around Los Angeles with little to occupy my time and my catastrophic imagination, my husband suggested we might consider adopting a rescue dog from one of the local shelters. I was a little hesitant at first. It struck me as a massive undertaking (I was not wrong) and I was unsure I had the emotional capacity to engage in the love of a small, defenceless, living thing.
Petsgoodshomedesign.com

World’s Oldest Cat Is 31 And Still Has Many Lives Left

When the world’s oldest cat has his birthday, even the Internet goes crazy and reports it everywhere. Nutmeg is the oldest cat in the world, and he celebrated his 31st birthday, which is equal to 141 years in human years. The owners of Nutmeg are Liz and Ian Finlay and they welcomed the cat into their home for the first time in 1990. Nutmeg was a stray cat who regularly visited their housecat, Spice, and eventually moved in with the Finlays. When they first took the cat to the vet as he had an ugly abscess on his neck, Nutmeg was already 5 years old and not a kitten anymore.
Petsromper.com

So This Is Why Your Cat Loves To Sleep Between Your Legs

Cats spend most of their time doing whatever they want, and sometimes these behaviors confuse their human friends. For instance, why does your cat sleep between your legs? It seems like the pillow, a cat bed, or any other surface would be more convenient and comfortable. As it turns out, this choice of sleeping location makes total sense in cat logic, as several veterinary experts explain.
PetsPosted by
Indy100

Heartwarming video shows disabled rescue cat taking first steps after getting new set of wheels

A heartwarming viral clip has taken over TikTok, which shows a one-year-old rescue cat taking his first steps after receiving a brand new pair of wheels. Koby the cat suffers from cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition that affects the brain’s ability to produce coordinated movements. His owner, Kirsten, said he “lives a well-loved, pain-free, adventurous and wobbly life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bosco & Koby (@boscoandkoby)Kirsten, previously set up a GoFundMe to fundraise for the kitty’s...
Petscountryliving.com

How to look after your dog if you get 'pinged' and can't leave the house

The word 'pinged' has suddenly jumped into our day-to-day vocabulary. It describes being contacted by NHS Track & Trace and being asked to self-isolate, after being in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. Being 'pinged' means you can't leave your house for a set time period. It...
Relationshipsromper.com

Here's Why Babies Love Kicking Their Little Feet In The Air

Watching the unbelievably cute things babies do is something parents never get tired of. (It more than makes up for the explosive poops and shrieks of colic.) The way they smack their lips when they sleep, the gummy smiles, their first attempts at rolling over and crawling — all totally precious. But why do babies put their feet in the air and try to grab those sweet little toes? You might be surprised to know that this baby milestone is more than just an Instagrammable moment.
PetsPosted by
Indy100

‘World’s most difficult cat’ goes viral as it terrorises owners as they make food

It’s not a secret that most pets favour the people that provide them with food, water and shelter. In return, there will be rewards, cuddles, rubs and overall affection. However, there are occasions when an animal’s appetite for food is so big that it causes them to forget their table manners, just like the case of one family’s ginger Tom cat Trekkie, who was a complete foodie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy