6 Tips for Family Travel on Points and Miles

Planning to travel with your pet? After a solid year of staying put, you better believe people are as eager as they’ve ever been to spread their wings and fly, fly away. Or in some cases, hit the pavement for a sweet road trip. Here’s the thing, though: the pandemic brought on a record-making surge of pet adoptions, and many pet owners are game for bringing their fur companion along for the fun. In fact, according to a recent survey by Woof Together, 42% of travelers say they’d choose a destination based on whether Felix can accompany them, and 55% say their pet is as important to them as their children. The travel industry is highly aware of this pet-focused trajectory and has pivoted accordingly to better accommodate consumers and guests during their travel with pets. From pet accessories that turn your car into a comfy and safe spot for Fido to hotels that go out of their way to welcome paws from far or near, it’s a great time to be a pet owner (and a pet!). To help you better navigate all upcoming travel with fur friends, we reached out to pet experts for some helpful advice. Here are useful tips for traveling with your pet.