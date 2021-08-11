Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

6 Tips for Family Travel on Points and Miles

By Meghan Coyle
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Robin DeGracia’s kids have been traveling since they were in diapers. No, really. Her son was just 3 months old when she took him on his first flight. She remembers because he was in a baby carrier and she spent a lot of...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Free Travel#Hotels#Credit Card#Family Travel Association#Hilton#Companion Pass#United Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Indonesia
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Argentina
Related
TravelPublic Radio International PRI

CDC issues new travel guidelines for Americans

The CDC says Americans should avoid traveling to Israel, France, Iceland and other popular destinations, due to a surge of COVID-19. The World's Sarah Birnbaum reports on how seriously travelers should take this advice.
TravelReal Simple

4 Tips to Get the Best Travel Deals at Costco

There's a lot more to Costco than free samples and bulk groceries. Here's a guide to the best travel perks you can find at Costco and how to make sure you get the best deal. You can find a lot of things at Costco besides bulk groceries: gas, prescription glasses, electronics, free samples—and your next vacation. Yes, that's right: Flights, hotels, rental cars, and vacation packages are included in the long list of benefits available to Costco members. With post-pandemic travel demands causing prices to rise, it's worth looking at different options so you can save money on travel.
PetsPosted by
Suburbs101

11 Pro-Tips for Traveling With Your Pet

Planning to travel with your pet? After a solid year of staying put, you better believe people are as eager as they’ve ever been to spread their wings and fly, fly away. Or in some cases, hit the pavement for a sweet road trip. Here’s the thing, though: the pandemic brought on a record-making surge of pet adoptions, and many pet owners are game for bringing their fur companion along for the fun. In fact, according to a recent survey by Woof Together, 42% of travelers say they’d choose a destination based on whether Felix can accompany them, and 55% say their pet is as important to them as their children. The travel industry is highly aware of this pet-focused trajectory and has pivoted accordingly to better accommodate consumers and guests during their travel with pets. From pet accessories that turn your car into a comfy and safe spot for Fido to hotels that go out of their way to welcome paws from far or near, it’s a great time to be a pet owner (and a pet!). To help you better navigate all upcoming travel with fur friends, we reached out to pet experts for some helpful advice. Here are useful tips for traveling with your pet.
Travelcapecoddaily.com

AAA Offers COVID-19 Travel Tips

HYANNIS – Americans are continuing to travel in high numbers as the second half of the summer gets underway. AAA reports that their travel bookings are up at least 11% from pre-pandemic levels, with bookings being made for the fall and beyond into 2022. “We’re expecting that we’re going to see healthy travel continue… .
Agricultureamericastestkitchen.com

The Man Who Traveled a Thousand Miles for an Apple

It’s sort of expected that as you grow older, your interests become more eclectic. One of my recent hobbies is making homemade chili oil. Nowadays, my kitchen is in a perpetual state of smelling like chiles. I’m fixated on figuring out the right ingredients, proportions, cooking temperature, and timing. Sure,...
TravelWiscnews.com

Tips for Managing Air Travel Anxiety

The thing about anxiety is that it doesn’t always listen to reason. If you’re vaccinated and still worried about getting on a plane, it might not be a matter of waiting for the right reassurance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other experts. You might look for help dealing with the anxiety itself.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Booking.com targets ‘packages’ with ‘connected trips’

Booking.com has confirmed a focus on developing ‘connected trips’ or dynamically packaged holiday bookings in an effort to take market share from traditional travel agents. The online agency giant’s parent, Booking Holdings, highlighted the connected trip strategy when it reported its latest quarterly results last week. But the extent of...
Traveltravelupdate.com

Travel Hacking Discretion: Learning to Keep my Mouth Shut

Discussing the art of award travel with people who haven’t a clue about hotel points, airline miles, and maybe even how a credit card works is something I actively avoid. If someone is aware that of United Miles exist and “oh yeah, I think my brother has a United credit card,” then I know it will at least not be a catastrophe. But even still, certain things are left unsaid except in specific circles. Especially when they are some of the biggest wins.
TravelTravelPulse

Don’t Miss These Cheap Flight Deals to Cancun

Scott's Cheap Flights—the email subscription service that sends the best flight deals directly to the inboxes of its more than two million members—is noticing a flurry of discounts on flights from the United States to Cancun, Mexico. The team of experts at SCF are reporting seats discounted by as much...
Lifestyletravelzoo.com

$1199 – Luxurious Phuket Vacation: 5 Nights for 2

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Secure the deal now and choose your travel dates when you’re ready. Or, get a 100% refund if you don’t go. Learn more. Thailand's largest island, Phuket, just opened for international travelers. To celebrate, we've negotiated this exclusive deal at COMO Point Yamu — where the views of the Andaman Sea are so captivating, they landed the hotel on Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice list of the Top 10 Resorts in the Country.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Turkish Airlines Status Miles For Award Tickets

Turkish Airlines has launched an exciting offer that allows Miles&Smiles members to earn elite qualifying miles for award tickets. You can earn 5% of the used miles back as status ones with a limit of 5,000 for tickets issued between August 16 – September 15 with completion of travel by December 31, 2021.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Earn double booking bonuses in August with Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa

Premium all-inclusive Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa is celebrating its valued UK & European Travel Agents by giving you the opportunity to earn DOUBLE booking bonuses for all new bookings confirmed during August 2021. For every 7-night booking now through 31st August, 2021, UK travel agents will earn a...
Traveltravelzoo.com

$1824 – Maldives 2022 Vacation incl. Meals & Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. Catch picturesque sunsets over glittering waters on this weeklong, bucket-list escape to the Maldives and experience "unrivaled luxury, stunning white-sand beaches and an amazing underwater world" (Lonely Planet). Also, with Exoticca's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy