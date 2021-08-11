Cancel
Yates County, NY

CDC Now Recommends Indoor Masks in Yates County

By Greg Cotterill
Yates County is now in the orange on the CDC’s COVID-19 tracker map. This morning Yates County is listed in the “Substantial” category, joining Cayuga, Seneca, Tompkins, and Wayne counties where federal officials say everyone should wear a mask. Ontario County remains in the “Moderate” category, and Onondaga County has...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County a Covid Hot Spot

Cayuga County has become one the state’s Covid hot spots. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate of 6.6% trails only St. Lawrence County’s 6.9% rate. The health department reported 71 new cases on Monday and Tuesday, with 192 people in mandatory isolation and 9 hospitalized. The Health Department will hold...
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Governor Cuomo Declares State of Emergency in Steuben County

Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday declared a state of emergency in Steuben County as state agencies continue to respond to Tropical Storm Fred. Widespread flash flooding occurred in the evening and overnight hours in parts of Steuben County on Wednesday, resulting in several water rescues and evacuations. A 17-person Swift Water Rescue crew including Department of Environmental Conservation, State Police, and Office of Fire Prevention and Control personnel was deployed and responded to multiple flooded homes in six different municipalities. Steuben County is estimating more than 120 homes were damaged by floodwaters. All DOT maintenance personnel are currently on duty statewide and responding to incidents of flooding as necessary. Shelter supplies such as cots, pillows, blankets, food water, and generators were staged at the Woodhull Fire Department to assist with evacuations. Steuben County remains under a local State of Emergency prohibiting travel in the Towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Hornellsville, and Jasper.
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Now in The High COVID Category

Wayne County has now moved up into the “High” category on the CDC’s COVID-19 tracker map. Cayuga and Tompkins counties are also in that category. Seneca, Ontario, and Yates counties are in the “Substantial” category. The CDC recommends everyone wear a mask while indoors in those counties. Get the top...
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

DEC Investigating Manure Spill at Cayuga County Dairy Farm

Approximately 30-to-50-THOUSAND gallons of manure may have been accidentally released into a tributary of Big Salmon Creek in Cayuga County on Wednesday. The DEC is investigating after a manure transfer line was found to be discharging liquid manure at Willett Dairy in Genoa. When the farm became aware of the spill, they took steps to stop, contain and reduce the spill volume.
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

UPDATE: Cayuga County Travel Advisory Lifted

A travel advisory for Cayuga County was lifted by the sheriff’s department at 1 p.m. Thursday. Lieutenant Michael Wellauer is encouraging motorists to continue to use caution on county roadways as some may still be covered over with debris or awash. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
Cayuga, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Medica Center Issues New COVID-19 Parameters

In response to an increase of COVID-19 cases, increased COVID-19 related hospitalizations, and recent exposures in the region, Cayuga Health, which operates Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital, has issued new protocols to assist in providing a safe environment for both patients and staff. Beginning Monday, Cayuga Health will now require mandatory COVID-19 testing for all patients, including those fully vaccinated, prior to any procedures such as all surgery, endoscopy, and invasive radiological procedures.
Ontario County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Teen Is Nation’s Junior Ambassador

An Ontario County girl is the nation’s Junior Ambassador. 13-year old Gillian Vit, of Canandaigua competed in this year’s Princess of American Pageant in Branson, Missouri, and won the national title of junior ambassador. Girls from across the country competed for the national crown. Vit will spend a year traveling...
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Update on Steuben County Road Closures

A 3p.m. update from Steuben County Director of Public Safety, Timothy Marshall, regarding flash flooding in the southern portion of the county:. In coordination with the Red Cross, Steuben County asks that residents and organizations please refrain from dropping donations off at the two active shelters in Corning and Canisteo. The generosity of county residents is unquestioned and greatly appreciated, especially in times of emergency. However, the Red Cross is unable to accept donations at these sites at this time.
Rochester, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Administrative Judge Named to Replace Justice Doran

The Honorable William K. Taylor has been designated as Administrative Judge for the Seventh Judicial District, which includes Ontario, Seneca, Cayuga, Yates, Wayne, and Steuben Counties. Prior to his appointment, Judge Taylor was serving as the Seventh Judicial District’s Acting Administrative Judge. He was elected to Supreme Court for the...
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Urging Masking in Indoor Public Settings

Steuben County Public Health is strongly urging residents to wear a mask while in indoor public settings. Director Darlene Smith said the recommendation is based on the county reaching the CDC’s “substantial community transmission” category based on its seven-day positivity rate. All staff and visitors of Steuben County offices and...
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

State of Emergency in Steuben County Due to Flooding

Steuben County has ordered the evacuation of the Southside of the Village of Addison adjoining Tuscarora Creek. The National Weather Service has provided estimates that flooding of Tuscarora Creek will exceed historic levels, potentially topping the levy. A Red Cross emergency shelter has been established at the Corning-Painted Post High...
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Boating Advisory Issued for Keuka Lake

UPDATE: Sheriff Spike and Sheriff Allard are recommending no-wake boater operation on Keuka Lake due to high water and debris until the water recedes more. Yates County Sheriff Spike and Steuben County Sheriff Allard reporting that with the heavy rains overnight and this week many creeks and gulley’s that empty into Keuka Lake have washed assorted debris, trees, and limbs into the lake. Dock parts and boats have also been spotted floating adrift. All these storm-related issues causing hazards to navigation due to brown high water. Boaters are cautioned to be observant of floating debris in the water and reduce speeds to no wake as the water has risen considerably, and even over docks in some areas.
Yates County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

10 New COVID Cases in Yates County Over the Weekend

10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Yates County Public Health over the weekend. Seven of the new cases are close contacts of previous positive cases. Public Health reports one of the new cases was a child too young to receive the vaccine. Three of the county’s new cases are residents fully vaccinated. In addition to the new cases, there were 7 recoveries from the virus over the weekend, meaning there are now 17 active cases.
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Councilor Announces Resignation

Geneva Six Ward City Councilor John Pruett will resign his council seat at the end of this month. The Finger Lakes Times reports Pruett cites his frustration with the often-divisive council, and he says the stress associated with the job has started to affect his health. In his resignation letter,...
Penn Yan, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Greenidge Donates for CT Scanner

(PENN YAN) — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, a critical access hospital in Penn Yan, New York, will purchase and install a new Philips Incisive 128 slice CT scanner by the end of the year, thanks to a very significant $75,000 donation made by Greenidge Generation. The Finger Lakes Health...
Yates County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Flooding Forces Road Closures in Yates County

Flooding in Yates County late Wednesday night brought with it some road closures. State Route 54 is closed between Seneca Milo Road and Bellis Road. Also, Guyanoga Road from Branchport to Belknap Hill Road is closed. Moon Hill Road is closed to all traffic. Local traffic can access it from...
Yates County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Yates Sheriff’s 911 Center Achieves Reaccreditation

For the 15th straight year, the Yates County Sheriff’s 9-1-1 Center has achieved reaccreditation. The New York State Sheriff’s Association and its Executive Director Peter Kehoe recently presented the 9-1-1 Center with a plaque recognizing their “Certificate of Re-Accreditation” for a five-year period that started back in April. During the...
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Accused of Receiving $18K in Fraudulent Benefits

A Geneva woman has been arrested for allegedly receiving more than 18-THOUSAND dollars in benefits she was not entitled to. Christina Robinson is accused of filing five false documents with the Ontario County Department of Social Services and two false documents with the Geneva Housing Authority. Investigators say because of the false information provided, Robinson received 10-THOUSAND dollars in Temporary Assistance and SNAP benefits almost 84-HUNDRED in Housing Assitance.
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Man Accused of Drug Possession in Seneca County

An Ithaca man faces drug charges in Seneca County following a crash in the town of Covert. During their investigation, sheriff’s deputies say they allegedly found Darius Stephenson to be in possession of 85 Alprazolam pills, which are sedatives. In addition to criminal possession of a controlled substance, Stephenson was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after he was alleged to have been driving on a suspended license.

