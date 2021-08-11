MIS-C in Children May Be Driven by T-Cell Exhaustion
With the delta variant on the rise, and children under 12 unable to receive the vaccine, it is critical to gain a deeper understanding of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C)—the rare but serious complication that occurs in some children weeks after an infection with SARS-CoV-2. MIS-C presents with fever, inflammation, and pathology of multiple organs. Now, researchers have uncovered that two types of immune cells, natural killer (NK) cells and CD8+ T cells, are downregulated in children with MIS-C, and that this is associated with a sustained inflammatory response, a hallmark of infection with SARS-CoV-2.www.genengnews.com
