MIS-C in Children May Be Driven by T-Cell Exhaustion

Understanding the genetic variations associated with chronic kidney disease represents an important step for drug development. Now, and in what they claim is one of the most comprehensive genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of its kind, researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, have generated one of the clearest pictures to date of the genetic underpinnings of chronic kidney disease. The study identified 182 genes likely responsible for kidney function—many of which can be targeted with existing drugs—and 88 genes for hypertension. Additionally, the research team mapped the key cell types and mechanisms that are linked to disease. They say that the new results could help researchers identify potential treatment approaches, including the use of existing drugs.