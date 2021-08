Boone County reported its 127th COVID-19 death Tuesday. Health officials said the patient between 35 and 39 years old, and died on June 12. There were 90 new coronavirus cases reported in the county Tuesday. Active cases went down, to 703. Hospitalizations went down by one, to 118. Hospitals in Boone are still operating at “yellow” status, meaning resources are strained and some surgeries are being delayed.