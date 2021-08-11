Cancel
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 ways Jordan Nwora can crack the 2021-22 rotation

By Dalton Sell
Cover picture for the articleIt has grown incredibly hard to ignore the potential Jordan Nwora has put on display over the past year with the Milwaukee Bucks. Selected 45th overall by the Bucks in the 2020 NBA Draft, Nwora did not receive much time over the course of the team’s title-winning campaign. However, when the 22-year-old was fortunate enough to see time during his rookie season, he certainly took advantage with several standout performances sprinkled throughout the year.

