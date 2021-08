The 2021 college football season will feature more than 11,000 players on FBS rosters. Here are the top .01 percent. As a recruit Gibbs was a late riser, only surging onto the national radar in the course of a spectacular senior season. By then, it was too late for the heavy hitters to sway him from his commitment to Tech, where he arrived last year as the highest-rated prospect since Calvin Johnson. A Day 1 starter, Gibbs easily led the team in scrimmage yards despite missing three games to injury. As long as he remains healthy in Year 2, he’s an intriguing candidate to lead the ACC.