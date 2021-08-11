Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Microarchitecture and Insulin Responsiveness of Fat Cells Uncovered by Spatial Transcriptomics

Genetic Engineering News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden apply a combination of spatial resolved transcriptomics profiling, single-cell RNA sequencing and image analyses to identify new microarchitectural nuances in human white fat (adipose) tissue, whose inherent disparateness has been poorly understood, until now. They identify 18 different types of fat cells (adipocyte)...

www.genengnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Research#Fat Cells#Insulin#Progenitor Cell#Fat Tissue#The Karolinska Institute#Scilifelab#10x Genomics#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

The symptom is not normally painful, but can be irritating. Twitching around the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The twitch usually occurs in one eye or the other, or just below them. The symptom is not normally painful, but can be irritating. The body uses vitamin...
Healthspring.org.uk

The Food Linked To Higher IQ — And Better Sleep

Eat it once a week for the full effect. Eating fish once a week is linked to higher IQs and better sleep, research finds. This study is one of the first to provide more concrete links between omega-3 fatty acids and improved intelligence and sleep. Dr Jianghong Liu, the study’s...
Fitnessspring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Lower Blood Pressure

A review of 13 studies reveals what physical activity is effective in bringing down blood pressure. Exercising at least four hours a week reduces the risk of high blood pressure by 19 percent compared to those who exercise less than 60 minutes weekly, research finds. Activities outside work, like walking...
HealthGenetic Engineering News

New Drug Corrects Diet-Induced Obesity by Keeping Mitochondria from Fragmenting

Scientists have discovered a new pharmacological approach to prevent mitochondria from fragmenting excessively in the brain and white adipose tissue—a process called mitochondrial fission that drives diet-induced obesity. “SH-BC-893 corrects diet-induced obesity by preventing the excessive mitochondrial fission that results from increased ceramide levels in the tissues of animals consuming...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Safety of Stem Cell Therapy for Chronic Knee Pain Confirmed in New Study

A study released in STEM CELLS Translational Medicine has confirmed the safety of a novel type of cellular therapy for knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. Conducted by a multi-institutional team of researchers in Japan who had developed the new therapy, the study was designed to confirm that their treatment – which involves transplanting the patient’s own mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) into the affected knee – did not cause tumors.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin—we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Doing This Exercise for 20 Minutes Reduces Inflammation, Says Study

Our bodies have such a complicated—if not dysfunctional—relationship with inflammation. Sure, we love it when inflammation—the natural process by which red blood cells and the immune system react to protect the body—gets to work keeping us healthy and repairing damaged tissue. But we hate it when it becomes too much a good thing, and hangs out in the body far longer than necessary. Referred to as chronic inflammation, it's when your immune system can end up attacking perfectly healthy tissue and cells out of confusion.
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Neurodegenerative Disease Protein Linked to Defective Cholesterol Metabolism

Researchers in Singapore have discovered that brain cells cannot maintain the cholesterol-rich myelin sheath that protects and insulates neurons in the absence of a protein called TDP-43. The study, which will be published today (August 4, 2021) in the Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), suggests that restoring cholesterol levels could be a new therapeutic approach for diseases associated with TDP-43.
Fitnessscitechdaily.com

A Diet Lacking in Tryptophan Alters Gut Microbiota, Increases Inflammation

With age, a diet lacking in the essential amino acid tryptophan — which has a key role in our mood, energy level, and immune response — makes the gut microbiome less protective and increases inflammation body-wide, investigators report. In a normally reciprocal relationship that appears to go awry with age,...
Fitnesshealthday.com

Acupuncture Alleviates Chronic Prostatitis, Pelvic Pain in Men

MONDAY, Aug. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For men with moderate-to-severe chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS), 20 sessions of acupuncture results in greater improvement of symptoms than sham acupuncture, according to a study published online Aug. 17 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Yuanjie Sun, M.D., from Guang'anmen Hospital...
Nutritiont-nation.com

Tip: Inhibit Fat Cell Formation With These Berries

Blueberries are healthy. We know this. They’re a great source of phytochemicals called polyphenols, which is one of things that make most “super foods” so super. Now researchers are breaking it down further and figuring out exactly what type of blueberries are the most healthful. Answer: wild or “neotropical” blueberries found in Mexico, Central and South America. They contain more of all the good stuff already found in blueberries, like antioxidants.
ScienceNature.com

mAm-seq reveals the dynamic mAm methylation in the human transcriptome

N6,2′-O-dimethyladenosine (m6Am), a terminal modification adjacent to the mRNA cap, is a newly discovered reversible RNA modification. Yet, a specific and sensitive tool to directly map transcriptome-wide m6Am is lacking. Here, we report m6Am-seq, based on selective in vitro demethylation and RNA immunoprecipitation. m6Am-seq directly distinguishes m6Am and 5′-UTR N6-methyladenosine (m6A) and enables the identification of m6Am at single-base resolution and 5′-UTR m6A in the human transcriptome. Using m6Am-seq, we also find that m6Am and 5′-UTR m6A respond dynamically to stimuli, and identify key functional methylation sites that may facilitate cellular stress response. Collectively, m6Am-seq reveals the high-confidence m6Am and 5′-UTR m6A methylome and provides a robust tool for functional studies of the two epitranscriptomic marks.
ScienceScience Now

Virtual memory T cells orchestrate extralymphoid responses conducive to resident memory

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Virtual memory T (TVM) cells that acquire a memory phenotype in the absence of foreign antigen are believed to develop in response to self-antigen exposure, but their roles in protective immunity against foreign pathogens are not well understood. Using specific pathogen–free mice infected with influenza A virus, Hou et al. demonstrate that TVM cells rapidly infiltrate the lungs in a CXCR3-dependent manner, where they expand and promote early viral control. Compared with naïve T cells, TVM cells more efficiently gave rise to resident memory cells, with CCR2+ and CCR2− subsets poised for effector and memory responses, respectively. These results demonstrate that TVM cells undergo functional specialization and highlight how self-reactive T cells can productively contribute to antigen-specific responses against invading pathogens.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Spatial Biology Redefines the Multiomics Approach

Spatial biology is undoubtedly one of the hottest areas of molecular biology right now. Scientists worldwide have recognized the enormous potential of spatial biology to act as a 3D GPS within tissues to map the surrounding architecture and understand how it interacts with its surroundings. Adding to the spatial biology frenzy, Nature Methods selected the technique as “Method of the Year” for 2020. As spatial biology is akin to being inside a tissue sample at a molecular level, it enables researchers to visualize things that are not possible by sequencing or other technologies. This spatial information is vital for investigators trying to uncover complex biological environments, such as those in which cancer cells reside or the infected lung tissue of a patient with COVID-19. In thisGEN Keynote webinar, genomics veteran Dr. Joe Beechem, Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of Research and Development at NanoString, will put the excitement over spatial biology into context, as a scientist who had a front-row seat during the next-gen sequencing revolution. Dr. Beechem will take us on a journey through the technology’s inception, its development and applications, and his projections for the future for spatial biology.
ScienceNature.com

Live cell tagging tracking and isolation for spatial transcriptomics using photoactivatable cell dyes

A cell’s phenotype and function are influenced by dynamic interactions with its microenvironment. To examine cellular spatiotemporal activity, we developed SPACECAT—Spatially PhotoActivatable Color Encoded Cell Address Tags—to annotate, track, and isolate cells while preserving viability. In SPACECAT, samples are stained with photocaged fluorescent molecules, and cells are labeled by uncaging those molecules with user-patterned near-UV light. SPACECAT offers single-cell precision and temporal stability across diverse cell and tissue types. Illustratively, we target crypt-like regions in patient-derived intestinal organoids to enrich for stem-like and actively mitotic cells, matching literature expectations. Moreover, we apply SPACECAT to ex vivo tissue sections from four healthy organs and an autochthonous lung tumor model. Lastly, we provide a computational framework to identify spatially-biased transcriptome patterns and enriched phenotypes. This minimally perturbative and broadly applicable method links cellular spatiotemporal and/or behavioral phenotypes with diverse downstream assays, enabling insights into the connections between tissue microenvironments and (dys)function.

Comments / 0

Community Policy