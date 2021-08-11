Microarchitecture and Insulin Responsiveness of Fat Cells Uncovered by Spatial Transcriptomics

Spatial biology is undoubtedly one of the hottest areas of molecular biology right now. Scientists worldwide have recognized the enormous potential of spatial biology to act as a 3D GPS within tissues to map the surrounding architecture and understand how it interacts with its surroundings. Adding to the spatial biology frenzy, Nature Methods selected the technique as “Method of the Year” for 2020. As spatial biology is akin to being inside a tissue sample at a molecular level, it enables researchers to visualize things that are not possible by sequencing or other technologies. This spatial information is vital for investigators trying to uncover complex biological environments, such as those in which cancer cells reside or the infected lung tissue of a patient with COVID-19. In thisGEN Keynote webinar, genomics veteran Dr. Joe Beechem, Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of Research and Development at NanoString, will put the excitement over spatial biology into context, as a scientist who had a front-row seat during the next-gen sequencing revolution. Dr. Beechem will take us on a journey through the technology’s inception, its development and applications, and his projections for the future for spatial biology.