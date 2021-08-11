Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Subcutaneous Beige Fat “Indispensible” in Protecting Brain from Dementia

Genetic Engineering News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudies by scientists at the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, indicate that beige fat cells in subcutaneous fat play an important role in reducing inflammation associated with white fat, and offer the brain protection from dementia. Beige fat cells are typically intermingled with white fat cells in the subcutaneous fat present on “pear shaped” people. The team’s studies in mice found that these beige fat cells are “indispensible for the neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects of subcutaneous fat,” and implicate a potential role for interleukin-4 (IL4) in communication between beige fat and brain function. The experiments also showed that mice given transplants of subcutaneous fat were protected against chronic obesity via beige fat-dependent mechanisms.

