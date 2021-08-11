Cancel
Early-Life Brain Structure May Be Biomarker for Later Social Development

Genetic Engineering News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strength of brain connections at birth may predict the future emotional and social development of babies born prematurely, according to a study (“Neonatal white matter microstructure and emotional development during the pre-school years in children who were born very preterm”) published in eNeuro and led by Chiara Nosarti, PhD, professor of neurodevelopment and mental health, along with colleagues at the Centre for the Developing Brain, School of Bioengineering and Imaging Sciences, King’s College London and Evelina Children’s Hospital.

www.genengnews.com

