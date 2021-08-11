AUSD Notes: Alameda schools’ staff can’t wait till first day back Monday

Our first day of school is just around the corner (Monday, to be exact), and we’d like to share a few reminders and updates with our community. First, our schools are indeed opening full-time, in-person again. It’s been 18 months since Alameda Unified School District (AUSD) campuses have been on a full-day schedule, so we ask that community members remember to drive slowly (that’s 25 mph) around our school sites and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.