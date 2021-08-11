Cancel
Hormones Found to Play a Role after Brain Injury

Genetic Engineering News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHormones are one of the primary ways the body controls its myriad functions. Most of the hormones our bodies produce are controlled at least in part by the brain, but those hormones can also affect the brain itself. Brain injury may occasionally cause damage to the hypothalamus and/or pituitary gland and damage to these areas can lead to insufficient or increased release of one or more hormones, which causes disruption of the body’s ability to maintain homeostasis. A new mouse study demonstrates how hormones may play a role on brain injury and stroke. An international team of researchers reported that hormones released after a brain injury contribute to movement problems on the left and right sides of the body. Their findings suggest that hormone-blocking treatments may help counteract these effects.

