Countdown to kickoff: in ‘24, Wallace Wade set the stage with Alabama’s first conference title

Every successful endeavor has to start somewhere, and for Alabama football, a century of mostly dominating the sport began with the first conference title back in 1924. Previous coach Xen C. Scott set successor Wallace Wade up nicely in the previous season, before his health forced him into retirement. Wade, freshly hired from Vanderbilt, took full advantage. His Alabama squad would go 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in the Southern Conference, pitching seven shutouts in nine games and allowing only 24 points on the season. The lone loss was to the Colonials from Centre College in Danville, KY. Centre now competes in Division 3 but that season defeated Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia to close the season.