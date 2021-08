By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is no surprise that effective management is a key to running a successful farming operation. The more enterprises the farm has, the more important the management becomes. The is especially the case when the farm is comprised of 4,200 acres of cropland (corn and soybeans), a 4,500 head dairy partnership, a grain elevator, seed dealership, an agronomy retail operation with full-service chemical and fertilizer application, along with poultry litter, and an excavating company. VanTilburg Farms, located in Mercer County, is a family farm that values good stewardship of their resources and utilizes cover crops and no-till on the vast majority of their acres.