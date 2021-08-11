Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Three players the Colorado Rockies should extend right now

By Noah Yingling
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Rockies have been at a crossroads for longer than they care to admit. The Rockies had a 71-91 record in 2019, a 26-34 record in 2020 (equivalent to 71-91 in a 162 game schedule), and are on pace to go 73-89 in 2021. The team, however, lacks a true sense of direction going forward.

roxpile.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

127K+
Followers
320K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Scott Oberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Colorado Statechatsports.com

Why the Colorado Rockies boycott is completely dead in the water

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 15: Rockies owner/chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dick Monfort stands in the stands and looks on before a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field on September 15, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Many fans of...
MLBchillicothetimesbulletin.com

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago Cubs (52-57) and Colorado Rockies (47-61) play the rubber match of their three-game series Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Cubs vs. Rockiesodds with MLB picks and predictions. Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (5-10, 6.20 ERA) makes...
thednvr.com

Colorado Rockies young players shine in series win over Chicago Cubs

The Colorado Rockies came about as close to a sweep as you can get without actually recording one against the Chicago Cubs. The first game saw the home team break out for one of their better offensive performances of the season, ultimately securing a 13-6 victory. Elias Diaz kept his...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Series Preview: Miami Marlins vs Colorado Rockies

The Miami Marlins picked up their first series win since early-July on Thursday with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets. After an impressive showing against the Mets during the week, Miami now hits the road for six consecutive games with a three-game weekend series in Colorado against the Rockies up first.
MLBallfans.co

On deck: Colorado Rockies at Astros

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95) vs. RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.67); Wednesday, LHP Framber Valdez (7-3, 3.22) vs. RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.73). Astros (66-46) update: With four losses in its last five games, Houston has seen its AL West lead over Oakland shrink to two games. … The Astros have homered in 18 consecutive games, totaling 32 long balls in that span. It’s the longest run in the majors since 2019, a season in which Houston had homer streaks of 25 and 19 games. … In his 51 home games this year, Kyle Tucker is slashing .312/.372/.597 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. In 49 road contests, he’s hitting .239/.304/.440 with nine homers and 29 RBIs. … In the 24 games in which he’s played left field this year, Yordan Alvarez is hitting .361 (30 for 83) with 10 homers and 24 RBIs. … Jose Altuve has tied a franchise season record with three grand slams in 2021. George Springer hit three in 2016.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Robert Stephenson returns with a flair

Aug 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Robert Stephenson (29) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. Prior to Friday night, it had been more than a month since reliever Robert Stephenson...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Colorado Rockies record home-road splits

The Colorado Rockies are two-thirds of the way to the strangest home-road record in Major League history. With their 6-5 victory Thursday over the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field, the Rockies are now 48-61 on the season. But that record alone tells almost nothing about how the Rockies have played…and more specifically where they have played.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies investigating racist incident at Coors Field

There was an ugly moment during the top of the ninth inning at Coors Field on Sunday. As Lewis Brinson was batting against Colorado Rockies pitcher Ben Bowden, one could clearly hear someone in the stand shouting racial slurs at the Marlins’ outfielder. It is the type of incident that no one should have to go through, especially at a major league ballpark.
MLBWashington Examiner

Colorado Rockies investigation finds fan was not yelling slurs at black player

An investigation launched after a spectator at a Colorado Rockies game was heard shouting what sounded like racial slurs at a black Marlins player found that no racial epitaphs were yelled. Fans and viewers at home believed that the spectator was yelling racial slurs at Lewis Brinson as the Marlins...
MLBallfans.co

Colorado Rockies podcast: The importance of their final 50 games

The Colorado Rockies have 50 games remaining in the 2021 regular season and they will be crucial for the Rockies going forward. In this episode of the Rox Pile Rockies Report, we discuss why that is the case for the Colorado Rockies, as these next 50 games could determine what roster the Rockies go with in 2022 and beyond.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: An injury update on Chi Chi Gonzalez

Jul 8, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez (50) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports. Prior to Saturday’s game in San Francisco, Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black provided an update on...
MLBchatsports.com

Should the Rockies stay in the “Cron Zone?”

This year’s Trade Deadline left Rockies fans understandably underwhelmed and disappointed. The Rockies held on to their valuable trade chips Trevor Story and Jon Gray. While the Rockies are making a push to sign Gray to an extension and have some distant hope they can somehow convince Story to stay, the status of C.J. Cron had been lost in the topic of conversation.
MLBESPN

Márquez's arm, bat lead Rockies to 7-3 win over Padres

DENVER -- — Germán Márquez pitched into the seventh inning and helped himself with two hits and two RBI as the Colorado Rockies overcame three home runs by San Diego and beat the Padres 7-3 on Tuesday night. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies. The Padres got...
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres vs. Rockies - 8/17/2021

San Diego Padres (67-54) at Colorado Rockies (53-66), August 17, 2021, 5:40 p.m. PST. Padres: Matt Strahm (0-0, 8.44 ERA) Rockies: German Marquez (10-9, 3.77 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute change) Padres. Adam Frazier (2B) Fernando Tatis Jr. (RF) Manny Machado (3B) Jake Cronenworth (SS) Tommy Pham (LF)
MLBGazette

CJ Cron hits winning home run as Rockies earn 11th walk-off win of the year

DENVER — When the Rockies needed a hero, CJ Cron once again came through. Already the franchise record holder for grand slams in a season and the team leader in home runs, Cron stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 5-5. He launched a home run, his 20th of the season, to lead the Rockies to a 6-5 win over the Padres.
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: ROCKIES ESCAPE PADRES' RALLY

August 17, 2021 (Denver) - Last night’s loss was just as heartbreaking as the no-hitter because THE PADRES ACTUALLY SCORED!! Oh well, on to game two. Matt Strahm started against German Marquez for Colorado. Tonight started pretty much the same way as last night. Connor Joe scored in the first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy