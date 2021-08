In just over two months, veteran Ross Stripling has not only saved his career but turned it around to be a dependable arm in the Blue Jays starting rotation. At the 2020 MLB Trade Deadline, the Blue Jays sent 20-year old pitching prospect Kendall Williams, who was drafted in the second round just one year prior, to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the struggling Stripling. Stripling was in the midst of the worst season of his career and things didn’t get better going down the stretch once he joined the Blue Jays. In two starts and five total appearances, he posted a 6.32 ERA and 1.60 WHP for the remainder of the seasons, which did not give many fans hope going into 2021.