Announcing the Untapped New York x Madame Architect Partnership: #TodayinInfrastructure

Our popular behind-the-scenes hard hat tour of Ellis Island’s abandoned hospital in partnership with Save Ellis Island is in full swing for the rest of the year! With small group sizes, this special off-limits experience is a safe, combined outdoor-indoor activity to do while staying in New York City that also includes a roundtrip ferry ride to Ellis Island and Liberty Island and access to the Ellis Island Immigration Museum. The 90-minute tour will take guests into the abandoned hospital complex on Ellis Island’s lesser-traveled south side. As you walk in the footsteps of immigrants who were there a hundred years ago, you will explore the laundry building, contagious disease wards, autopsy rooms, staff house, and other areas of the site that have been closed off for more than sixty years. While exploring the buildings, you will also see several life-size photographs of immigrants pasted on the walls of the abandoned buildings. These haunting images are part of an exhibition titled “Unframed – Ellis Island” by renowned artist JR. This tour is led by a Save Ellis Island Docent. Book your tickets now!