New York City, NY

Announcing the Untapped New York x Madame Architect Partnership: #TodayinInfrastructure

By Untapped New York
untappedcities.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntapped New York is very excited to announce our partnership with Madame Architect for a new interview series. Madame Architect is “an online magazine celebrating the extraordinary women that shape our world, a magazine designed to break the architect’s mold and show young women entering the industry the myriad choices they have in crafting a dynamic, meaningful, and interesting career.” It was founded by Julia Gamolina, who has to date published over 250 interviews with women who advance the practice of architecture.

untappedcities.com

#Laguardia Airport#Architects#Project Engineering#Manhattan College#The 178th 179th Streets#Mechanical Engineering#Leed
