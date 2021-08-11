Announcing the Untapped New York x Madame Architect Partnership: #TodayinInfrastructure
Untapped New York is very excited to announce our partnership with Madame Architect for a new interview series. Madame Architect is “an online magazine celebrating the extraordinary women that shape our world, a magazine designed to break the architect’s mold and show young women entering the industry the myriad choices they have in crafting a dynamic, meaningful, and interesting career.” It was founded by Julia Gamolina, who has to date published over 250 interviews with women who advance the practice of architecture.untappedcities.com
Comments / 0