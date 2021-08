The Denver Broncos could be active on the trade market prior to the 2021 season. Here are a few moves that may happen in the coming weeks. As the 2021 regular season approaches, roster cuts need to be made, and while teams certainly do “cut” the majority of players to get down to the maximum 53 active roster players, there are a variety of other ways you can get there. Trades are not as common in the NFL as they are in the MLB or NBA, but they are more common at this time of year because teams are looking to maximize the value of players on their roster as well as potentially take shots on players that other teams are going to give up on.