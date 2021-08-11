Foundation Work Underway for Columbia University Tower at 600 West 125th Street in Manhattanville, Manhattan

Excavation and foundation work are underway at 600 West 125th Street, the site of a 34-story tower on Columbia University‘s Manhattanville campus. Designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop with CetraRuddy Architecture as the executive architect and developed by the Trustees of Columbia University, the 391-foot-tall building will yield 175,000 square feet with 141,565 square feet of community facility space, 5,000 square feet of commercial space, and 142 residences for graduate students and faculty members. The property was once home to a McDonald’s and is located at West 125th Street and Broadway, directly across from The Forum and Wallach Art Gallery, also designed by Renzo Piano.